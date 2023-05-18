Season 1 of And Just Like That… gave fans so much. Sure, the storylines were kind of wacky and sometimes ceased to exist altogether (what happened to that podcast producer with the flirty eyes?!), but at this point, it was all a part of the fun. AJLT viewers have collectively strong feelings about Che Diaz, groans about Carrie not calling 911 fast enough, and questions about what happened to Miranda in Cleveland ’cause the show sure as hell didn’t tell us. But when the season 1 finale aired, I couldn’t help but wonder…is this really the end of And Just Like That…?

Here’s everything we know about And Just Like That… season 2.

Is And Just Like That… season 2 officially happening?

Surprise, surprise! HBO announced that the Sex and the City spin-off will come back for another wild season.

“I am delighted and excited to tell more stories about these vibrant, bold characters—played by these powerful, amazing actors. The fact is, we’re all thrilled. And Just like That…, our Sex life is back,” Michael Patrick King said in a statement, according to Deadline.

Before it was officially renewed, writer-director King and Sarah Jessica Parker revealed they were both interested in coming back, as reported by Variety. “Definitely, yeah,” said SJP, who is also an executive producer, when asked if she’d want to continue. “Michael and I spoke two weeks ago and said, ‘Okay, when are we going to talk about this?’ Because there’s a calendar and you don’t want to let too much time pass. There feels like there’s momentum.”

Sarita Choudhury, who plays Seema, also said she’d like a second season. “Just the other day, I was thinking, I wonder. Because there’s a point where they let you know if there is or not and we’re not at that point yet. I was thinking, God, I hope there is,” she told Entertainment Tonight in January. “I feel like the second [season] would be able to just jump into who they really are as opposed to getting the audience used to seeing what they’re seeing. So I would love a second season, but I really don’t know.”

And production has started. Both SJP and Sara Ramírez posted pictures of the script on their Instagrams, meaning the table reads and production on the season have officially begun!

Sara even blurred out an episode name in the picture. Ironic that the social media guidelines for the show are front and center, lol.

When will season 2 come out?

Hold on to your Monolo Blahniks because HBO Max previously dropped a teaser for this new season and it also gives us a hint as to when the show comes out. And Just Like That… season 2 will be released in June 2023. Since the streamer is changing names in late May, it makes sense that the show would be one of its first big releases after its big makeover.

Curious as to what’s going to happen? You can watch the teaser below to find out! Oh, and there’s a special surprise at the end!

And it looks like they were very excited for season 2 since just a few days later, Max released a brand new poster that revealed the big release day: June 22.

Not only that, but it was also confirmed that the premiere will include 2 episodes, so you're definitely going to want to set some time to watch both back-to-back.

Who is returning for season 2?

While the official cast list hasn’t been announced yet, it can be assumed that the OGs will undoubtedly return to continue their roles. But while it’s likely super safe to assume that Carrie (SJP), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) will all return, I wouldn’t hold my breath for Kim Cattrall’s Samantha to hit the small screen.

But! Another familiar face from the original show *is* coming to season 2 of AJLT… and that is Aidan Shaw (!!!!), Carrie’s old furniture-making fiancé played by John Corbett! According to an exclusive from Deadline, “Aidan Shaw will reunite with former love Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) on HBO Max’s And Just Like That…,” and he is supposedly “set for a substantial, multi-episode arc on the second season of the Sex and the City follow-up.” HBO Max reps and those for John did not respond to the outlet for comment. But either way, who said manifesting wasn’t real?!

Nicole Ari Parker, aka Charlotte’s friend Lisa Todd Wexley, *also* hinted that she’d return for the upcoming season when she reacted to finding out that the show would resume filming in the fall. “I just found out,” she dished to Us Weekly in June, confirming that production would begin after Labor Day. “So be on the lookout.” And we’re so glad we were, because we’re kind of living for this hat moment:

More recently, Deadline reported that Tony Danza has been cast in a recurring role as himself (okay, iconic!). His storyline? Che’s father in the comedy series they created about their family. And tbh, we shouldn’t be shocked! After all, Che legit said in the season 1 finale, “Tony Danza is coming in to read for my father. He’s not Mexican or Irish, but he is Tony Danza.” Kay, whoever is spearheading these casting decisions deserves a *major* raise, lol.

