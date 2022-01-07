Andi Eigenmann Admits She's Having A 'Tough Time' Emotionally In The Wake Of Typhoon Odette

It's an emotionally tough time for Andi Eigenmann since Typhoon Odette ravaged Siargao Island in December.

On Instagram, Andi shared a family photo with fiance Philmar Alipayo and their two kids Lilo and Koa. She admitted, "Been having a tough time assessing how I feel but I realize, nevermind that for now because, after all of life's uncertainty, there's still so much to be grateful for."

She added, "My kids know for sure this is not 'home,' but having both of us around somehow makes everything better."

Andi revealed that Philmar is set to return to Siargao to continue with his help in rebuilding the island while she'll stay behind in Manila to look after their kids. She added, "I'm more than happy to focus on our children for the both of us knowing that he is able to help better from there."

Continue reading below ↓

Andi recently promised that their December vlog earnings will be donated in an effort to slowly rebuild Siargao also gave an update on that promise. She wrote, "Sincerest thanks for your support in helping us earn enough to help rebuild several families' homes in Siargao by watching our December videos on YouTube!"

The actress also posted an Instagram Stories update on one of the homes that Philmar and his friends helped rebuild. She also shared that Philmar is returning to Siargao with much-needed materials to rebuild more homes.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Andi and the kids were in Manila to attend a friend's wedding, while Philmar was competing in a surfing competition when Typhoon Odette struck Siargao in Surigao Del Norte and its neighboring provinces on December 16.