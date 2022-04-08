Wow, Andi Eigenmann And Philmar Alipayo Are Opening A Surf School And Snack Bar In Siargao

Since coming back to Siargao in March, Andi Eigenmann and her fiance Philmar Alipayo are hard at work putting up their businesses in Catangan!

In her latest vlog uploaded on April 5, Andi announced that Philmar is putting up a surf school while she's set to open a snack bar! She said, "He's been dreaming of putting up a surf school and a surf shop and ngayon, nag-partner up siya with Mang Carding of Kanaway Surf School. So they are going to re-open Kanaway together this time and prepare the shop in time for you guys this summer."

According to Andi, Kanaway Surf School will be accepting surf lesson packages which will be operational by Holy Week.

Andi shared, "It will be of great help to the surf instructors here kasi yan ang source of livelihood ng karamihan dito, tourism."

Andi also got to talk a bit about her snack bar business that she’s opening soon. She said, "And katabi naman ng Kanaway Surf School dito sa Catangan is going to be mine and Wenna's Kanaway Snack Bar, so you can have your pre and post snacks and palamigs there at our snack bar opening very soon."

Andi's vlog also showed the happy island fam picking up lunch at a local carinderia and watching a local beach volleyball game.

Andi, who's been living in Siargao since 2018 previously said in an interview, "I feel so lucky. I feel like the richest person in the world that I'm surrounded by such beauty. Living in Siargao has made me appreciate being away from the city so much more and I feel so blessed that I live in paradise."

