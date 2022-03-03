Andi Eigenmann And The Entire Island Fam Head Back To Siargao

Andi Eigenmann and the entire island fam have headed back to Siargao.

The vlogger took to IG and her latest vlog to share the moments from when they recently left Manila.

"We have bid adieu to city life!" Andi wrote in her post, which featured photos from their hotel in Manila and on the plane. "This family adventure we are currently on has been a special one."

In a vlog, Andi announced that they would finally be on their way back home.

"Ellie will arrive tomorrow and once we're complete, the Happy Islanders [are] going to be on their way home," Andie shared. "But we will take sort of a long route going home so the Happy Islanders will be the Happy Islander Adventurers for the meantime."

Before flying back to Siargao, they spent a brief period in Cebu. In Andi's recent vlog, she shared that they stopped over at Cebu City to apply for Lilo and Koa's passports so they can travel abroad soon.

Andi and the entire fam temporarily moved to Manila following the onslaught of Typhoon Odette, which devastated Siargao in December 2021. In January, Andi opened up about having a tough time "emotionally" in the wake of the typhoon.

We can't wait to see Andi's updates when they're back in Siargao!

