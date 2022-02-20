Andre Brouillette Now Works As A Bartender In Hawaii

Andre Brouillette just gave an update on his life lately: He now works as a bartender.

The 24-year-old former Pinoy Big Brother (PBB) housemate took to IG to post a photo of himself making drinks. Based on the geotag, it was in Kailua-Kona, a town in Hawaii.

"What can I make for you?" Andre wrote in the caption.

A netizen who had been to the establishment asked Andre if he was indeed working there, which he confirmed.

"OMG do you work there?" the netizen asked. "I work in the same shopping center. Nakita ka daw ng mga co-workers ko kahapon sa KTA. Sayang wala ako."



In 2020, Andre left the Philippines to come back home to Hawaii.

In May 2021, Andre set the record straight that he and Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo are only friends after netizens speculated the two were together, following Andre spending time in California with the beauty queen. He also clarified that he and Rabiya are from the same agency and their paths crossed as he was hosting a Miss Universe event.

In June 2021, ex-PBB housemate Lou Yanong confirmed that she and Andre had split, saying she had no regrets about the breakup. In a post, Andre said Lou was a "huge part" of his life and that he is "thankful to God to have her in my life."