Toni Gonzaga Is Stepping Down As Host Of 'Pinoy Big Brother'

Toni Gonzaga, who served as the mainstay host of Pinoy Big Brother for 14 seasons since its inception in 2005, is no longer returning to the show, as announced on her latest Instagram post.

"It has been my greatest honor to host PBB for 16 years," Toni wrote. "From witnessing all my co-hosts transition from housemates to PBB hosts are just some of the best moments in my life sa Bahay ni Kuya! Today, I'm stepping down as your main host."

She continued, "I know Bianca and the rest of the hosts will continue the PBB legacy. It has been my privilege to greet you all with "Hello Philippines" and "Hello World" for the last 16 years. I will forever cherish the last memories, big nights, and moments in my heart. Thank you, Kuya for everything. This is your angel, now signing off..."

News of her resignation from PBB first broke when MJ Felipe, a veteran entertainment reporter from ABS-CBN, took to Twitter to inform his followers. “This just in: According to a reliable source, Toni Gonzaga will no longer host Pinoy Big Brother,” he wrote. “No formal resignation but source said Toni has voluntarily endorsed the main hosting job to Bianca Gonzalez.”

Toni had skyrocketed to top Twitter trends yesterday, February 8, 2022, shortly after hosting the proclamation rally of Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. and Sara Duterte at the Philippine Arena.

The host received backlash after introducing Rep. Rodante Marcoleta as part of the UniTeam’s senatorial slate. Marcoleta was principally involved in the denial of the franchise renewal of ABS-CBN, Toni's home network, saying in an interview that “there is no chance for ABS-CBN Corp. to secure a fresh 25-year license even if the company files a new franchise bill in 2022.”

Netizens were pointing out how Toni's support to Marcoleta contradicted her statement in 2020, which had her vocally expressing her support for her home network. “Sa lahat ng nasa posisyon ngayon, hindi namin makakalimutan ang ginawa nyo sa mga trabahador ng ABS-CBN. You may have the power now but it will not be forever,” she wrote on Instagram.