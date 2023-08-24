Andrea Brillantes *Regrets* Leaving Her Friends For An Ex-Boyfriend

As a public figure, Andrea Brillantes' past relationships have been shared on social media for netizens to constantly speculate on. And apparently she does have regrets when it comes to her former boyfriends—more specifically, her actions concerning a specific ex.

In a YouTube vlog with Bea Borres, Danica Ontengco, and Criza Taa, who are among Andrea's close friends, the actress revealed that she's done leaving her friends for a man. She admitted that during one of her relationships, she completely turned her back on her friends and instead prioritized being a girlfriend to her partner.

"'Yun talaga ang pinagsisisihan ko. Wala talaga kayo. Tinalikuran ko kayo." Andrea opened up in the vlog, sharing that one of her exes called her fake for reuniting with her friends. "Sabi ko sa kanya, actually never ako naging fake. Triny ko lang talagang maki-belong sa world mo."

With this, Andrea promised never to turn her back again on her friends, the next time she falls in love with someone. "Promise hindi ko na talaga kayo tatalikuran. Dapat 'yung next ko talaga, [dapat] ide-date kayong lahat," the actress declared.

The young star did not drop the name of the specific ex-boyfriend she was pertaining to. However, Andrea's most recent relationship was with basketball player Ricci Rivero.

Andrea revealed one more relationship regret she had over the years. She got candid about having boyfriends at a very young age. The 20-year-old celebrity shared how she envied one of her ex-boyfriends for enjoying life more than she did.

"Nainggit ako sa life niya, na nagawa niya talaga mga parties, nagawa niya ang high school life, nagawa niyang mag-date, mag-ganyan. Talagang naisip ko lang na, 'oh my god, hindi ko na-enjoy teenage life ko. Hindi ako naging teenager," Andrea uttered.

For Andrea, being in a relationship at a young age made it hard for her to realize that a boyfriend is not a necessity in her life at this point. "Ang hirap tuloy, ever since mag-start ka na 'nun [ng relationship]. Lalo na kung bata ka at vulnerable ka, hahanap-hanapin mo na siya. Ang hirap nang pakawalan 'yun na hindi, hindi ko kailangan ng boyfriend."

Relationships, whether it's a romantic or a platonic one, can be considered learning experiences. Andrea has learned to prioritize self-love—that more than finding someone who can love her, it's more important that she first finds peace in living for herself, and not for others.

"Kailangan ko nang i-let go 'yung past issues ko sa family ko. Kasi 'yun talaga 'yung nagsimula ng lahat na dahil ganito ang mommy at daddy ko, kailangan ganito mahanap ko [na partner]. Parang lagi kong inisip na I was destined to be a mom, to be a lover. Hindi eh. Pwedeng ako lang eh. Ginawa ako for me, FOR me, to be me. Hindi para kung kahit na sino," Andrea expressed.

Andrea is set to star in an upcoming series, Senior High, along with her fellow new generation stars Kyle Echarri, Elijah Canlas, Zaijian Jaranilla, and Xyriel Manabat.