LOL! Andrea Brillantes Has The Most Relatable Posts When Traveling Without A 'Jowa'

Raise your hand if you can relate!
by Yssa Cardona for Candymag.com | 6 hours ago
Andrea Brillantes' Relatable Posts When Traveling Without A "Jowa"
PHOTO: Instagram/blythe, Instagram/alexailacad
Just last week, Star Magic’s biggest Gen Z stars flew to New York City to kick off its 30th anniversary U.S. tour. Since then, we’ve been ~*blessed*~ with the cutest interactions among our favorite celebs and love teams, such as Donny Pangilinan, Belle Mariano, KD Estrada, Alexa Ilacad, Andrea Brillantes, and more!

We got *kilig* over DonBelle’s matching OOTDs and KDLex’s sweet moments in New York, but what also caught our attention was Andrea’s funny posts that are typical of those who are traveling without an S.O. The young actress, who's in a relationship with celebrity basketball player Ricci Rivero (who sadly isn't part of the trip), had the most *relatable* moments below!

1. When she couldn't help but tweet how much she misses her "jowa."

The Gen Z star took it to Twitter to express her ~feels~.

2. When she tagged along KDLex’s date.

Because her own S.O. was thousands of miles away, Andrea went third-wheeling with her friends Alexa and KD instead.

3. When she wanted to hug a friend because she misses her S.O. so much: “Pa-hug, namimiss ko jowa ko eh."

Thankfully, Maris Racal was there as a willing substitute.

4. When she was shooting a solo TikTok and got photobombed by her "couple" friends.

She's shooting ~solo~ content while her friends are being sweet on the background. Classic! 

5. When she was the only one without a ~partner~ in their group photo.

It seemed like everybody paired up and Andrea was the only one left without a partner. LOL!

This story originally appeared on Candymag.com.

* Minor edits have been made by the Cosmo.ph editors.

