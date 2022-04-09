We're Loving Angel Locsin's Barefaced 'No Makeup, No Ligo' Look

Angel Locsin posted a very relatable selfie on April 8 when the actress took to Instagram Stories to ask for hairstyle recommendations.

Posting a "woke up like this" selfie, Angel asked her 9.5 million Instagram followers, "Thinking of a new hairdo. Any suggestions?"

The actress added a comment about her selfie, "This is me kapag toothbrush lang ang labanan sa umaga, LOL. No makeup, no filter, no suklay, and of course–no ligo."



Continue reading below ↓

We love how Angel is just ~naturally~ herself on social media. In September, the actress poked fun at herself when she shared a throwback video of herself from 2007 performing Ariel Rivera's song, "Sana Ngayong Pasko."

In an interview last month, Angel gave an unfiltered and candid answer about her thoughts on what netizens had to say about her body. Regarding her weight loss, Angel told Ogie Diaz, "I'm trying, but I'm not trying my best… I don't really care. I'm Angel Locsin, na-develop ko yung sarili ko nang kung ano man ako ngayon." She added, "I don't care kung anong opinyon ng ibang tao. Okay ako, eh."

You go, Angel!

MORE ABOUT ANGEL LOCSIN:

Angel Locsin Receives *Wedding Ring* From Husband Neil Arce As Valentine’s Day Gift

Angel Locsin And Neil Arce's 'Squid Game'-Themed Halloween Party Is One We'd Like To Be Invited To

You Guys, Newlyweds Angel Locsin And Neil Arce's House Tour Is Here