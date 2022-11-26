Wow, Angel Locsin Gives Neil Arce A Golf Cart As An Early Christmas Present

Neil Arce got an early Christmas present from his wife, Angel Locsin.

The businessman and producer took to Instagram Stories on November 25 to give fans a peek at the golf cart that the actress got her husband.

Neil wrote, "Early Christmas surprise from the wife! Thanks my love, @therealangellocsin."

Angel's early Christmas surprise follows the news this past month that Neil and Angel have broken up but apparently, none of it is true. Various rumors have been making headlines online as Angel's last post was made in August 2022 and has since kept her profile private. She also has not been appearing in Neil's recent posts online. Neil himself slammed the fake news and entertainment journalist and reporter Ogie Diaz confirmed that the couple is still "very, very much together."

Neil and Angel tied the knot in August 2021 after four years of dating and the couple recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary.

