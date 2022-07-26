Aww, Angel Locsin And Neil Arce Just Marked Their First Wedding Anniversary

It seems like just yesterday when Angel Locsin and Neil Arce tied the knot and the couple just celebrated their first wedding anniversary.

On IG, Angel shared a compilation of their memories together, along with a sweet message for Neil on their special day. The upload included photos of a past trip to Japan, at the summit of a mountain, on a beach, and a video of Angel actually *lassoing* Neil!

"Hey, it’s our first wedding anniversary!" Angel wrote. "Happy anniversary to my heart and soul." Aww.

Neil, meanwhile, shared a photo from the time he and Angel got engaged.

"Happy anniversary, my love!" he wrote. "Thank you for being the best wife ever! I love you."

It looks like Angel and Neil just got back to the Philippines from their vacation in Spain. We couldn't get enough of their posts enjoying cochinillo and paella, and visiting Spanish attractions such as the Royal Palace in Madrid and the Aqueduct of Segovia!

Happy first wedding anniversary, Angel and Neil!

