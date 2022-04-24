Aww, Neil Arce Had The ~*Sweetest*~ Birthday Message For Angel Locsin

Neil Arce penned a short but sweet birthday message for Angel Locsin who turned 37 on April 23.

Posting a photo from what looks like the couple’s recent beach vacay in Boracay, Neil wrote, "Sa dami ng ginagawa mo–actress, volunteer, businesswoman and many more… Pinakamagaling ka pa rin sa pagiging asawa ko."

He added, "I love you. Happy happy birthday."

Angel responded to Neil's post commenting, "Ay, may post na ka-sweetan. I love you sooo much!"

Angel, who celebrated her birthday at Leni Robredo's April 23 rally in Pasay, wrote in an Instagram post, "Big thanks to everyone who took the time to greet me. I've been busy yesterday so ngayon lang talaga ako nakaka-reply–or to even have a birthday picture to post. But I have these beautiful pictures taken by friends."

Coincidentally, the Presidential candidate's birthday also falls on the same day as Angel's birthday, and the actress added in her post, "Isang karangalan po na maging kaparehas ko po ng kaarawan ang isang mabuting taong katulad ninyo."

