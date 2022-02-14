Angel Locsin Receives *Wedding Ring* From Husband Neil Arce As Valentine’s Day Gift

Valentine’s Day is all about showing your adoration to your special someone, be it through a simple gesture or a grand surprise. For Neil Arce, it seems fitting to give his beloved wife Angel Locsin the gift of a lifetime: her official wedding ring, no less!

“Sabi ko simplehan lang! May pa-wedding ring si Mr. Arce,” Angel wrote on Instagram, sharing snapshots of an intimate dinner with Neil, where she got her precious present. “Finally, may wedding ring na rin kami. Thank you, my love @neil_arce.

Continue reading below ↓

Neil, on the other hand, teased Angel on his post. He captioned a snapshot of the Kapamilya actress, “My favorite human. Wala ka na choice, kasal na tayo. May date ka na tuwing Valentine’s. I love you!”

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Their celebrity friends, including Bea Alonzo and Neri Miranda, flooded the comments section, expressing their kilig over Neil's meaningful Valentine's Day gift.

Continue reading below ↓

The two tied the knot in an intimate civil ceremony back in August 2021, after four years of being together. They kept their nuptials as laidback as their personalities, with Angel opting for a a casual blazer-and-tank combo paired with pants and sneakers that cost only P3,500. Talk about low-key!

They didn’t have wedding rings yet at the time of their wedding, so Neil had to borrow his son’s while Angel used her engagement ring in the meantime.

READ MORE FROM COSMO:

Angel Locsin Reveals She Became BFFs With Dimples Romana Because Of Manggang Hilaw

Angel Locsin On Her Fitness Journey: 'I will not let anyone dictate my pace'

WATCH: Neil Arce Got Himself Tattooed For Angel Locsin