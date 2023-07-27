Angelica Panganiban's ~Cryptic Post~ Is Something All New Moms Can Relate To

Do you ever check up on your friends? Make sure you do because they may seem to be okay on the outside, but some of your friends might be needing company all this time! That appears to be the case for first-time mom and actress Angelica Panganiban.

In a now-expired Instagram story, Angelica expressed how sad she was that her friends are not in any way asking about her but instead directs all their attention to her daughter, Amila Sabine Homan. Angelica and non-showbiz partner Gregg Homan welcomed Amila, more popularly known online as baby Bean, last September 2022.

Angelica said in her past IG story, "Until now hindi pa din ako madalas kamustahin ng mga fersons. All they want to see is my baby. But not really "visiting" me."

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

The 36-year-old actress did not mention any of her friends in the post. "Not a single text on how's my hip injury (or) if I still have post-partum blues. But nasasanay naman na ako. Pero walang gulatan kung lumalayo na loob ko ha?" Angelica said.

The IG story seemed like a call for some friends' care and company from Angelica and not really in a way to compete with her daughter for attention.

It is not a secret that Angelica is taking her precious time off from showbiz. In fact, in May 2023, she brought her family to the ABS-CBN compound and posted it in her social media saying, "Inikot ko sila sa aking tahanan for 30 years." She also extended her thanks and appreciation to the management for giving her the opportunity to enjoy motherhood.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Angelica Panganiban (@iamangelicap)

ICYMI, Angelica and Gregg got engaged last October 2022 and are actively preparing for their wedding. Angelica reveals in a YouTube vlog that they are planning to wed in Siargao! Their daughter, Amila, will be turning 1 in a few months.

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ watch now

You got this, momma Angelica! Hope you're well in all ways.