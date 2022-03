Angelica Panganiban Flaunts Her Baby Bump In A Pic With Gregg Homan

Angelica Panganiban couldn't be happier to be an expectant mom.

The actress shared an IG Story featuring a selfie with her non-showbiz boyfriend, Gregg Homan, where she showed off her baby bump.



Angelica recently made the big announcement in an IG post that she and Gregg are expecting their first child.

"Sa wakas!!!" Angelica wrote in her upload. "Magagampanan ko na rin ang pinaka hihintay, at pinaka importanteng papel ng buhay ko. Magiging ganap na INA na po ako."

Angelica first went IG official with Gregg in January 2021 when she posted their sweet photo on New Year's Eve. The happy couple celebrated their first anniversary in July 2021.

We can't wait to see more updates from this mom-to-be!

