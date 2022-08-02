Sorry, no results were found for
Aww, Angelica Panganiban Just Had The *Cutest* ‘Under The Sea’ Themed Baby Shower

The attention to detail was incredible!
by Yssa Cardona for Preview.ph | 2 hours ago
Angelica Panganiban Just Had The Cutest Baby Shower
PHOTO: Instagram/iamangelicap, Instagram/niceprintphoto
Featured

It was in March this year when veteran actress Angelica Panganiban revealed that she’s pregnant with her first child. Now with only a few months left before the birth of her baby girl, there’s no better way to celebrate than throwing an intimate baby shower with her closest friends.

Anne Curtis, Maxene Magalona, Agot Isidro, and Cherry Pie Picache were just a few of the personalities spotted having fun at Angelica’s baby shower. Aside from the star-studded guest list, however, what took our breath away was the ~*dreamy*~ “under the sea” themed decor!

PHOTO BY Instagram/niceprintphoto
Angelica has Gideon Hermosa and House of Hermosa to thank for the spectacular event styling. After all, he has the power to *transform* a simple venue into a magical space that will leave all guests in awe. This baby shower is proof of that!

PHOTO BY Instagram/niceprintphoto

Staying true to its theme, the venue was filled with different hues of light blue and bubblegum pink, with pastel backdrops and bubble-shaped decorations on the ceiling.

PHOTO BY Instagram/niceprintphoto

The stage even had a massive seashell piece that looked *perfect* for photoshoots!

PHOTO BY Instagram/niceprintphoto
What we really fell in love with, however, was the attention to detail that was put into the food. Juan Carlo The Caterer made sure that even the snacks were on theme—crab-shaped croissants, desserts with mermaid tails on them, and an array of delectable seafood. How adorable!

PHOTO BY Instagram/niceprintphoto
To top everything off, Angelica and her partner Gregg Homan tapped Honey Glaze Cakes for a three-tier cake that was adorned with beach-themed ornaments.

PHOTO BY Instagram/iamangelicap

Angelica thanked her family, friends, and the people who made her stunning baby shower possible. “Ikkwento ko ang lahat ng ito sa anak ko. Maraming salamat,” the actress wrote on Instagram.

We are so happy for you, Angelica!

This story originally appeared on Preview.ph.

* Minor edits have been made by the Cosmo.ph editors.

