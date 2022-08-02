Aww, Angelica Panganiban Just Had The *Cutest* ‘Under The Sea’ Themed Baby Shower

It was in March this year when veteran actress Angelica Panganiban revealed that she’s pregnant with her first child. Now with only a few months left before the birth of her baby girl, there’s no better way to celebrate than throwing an intimate baby shower with her closest friends.

Anne Curtis, Maxene Magalona, Agot Isidro, and Cherry Pie Picache were just a few of the personalities spotted having fun at Angelica’s baby shower. Aside from the star-studded guest list, however, what took our breath away was the ~*dreamy*~ “under the sea” themed decor!

PHOTO BY Instagram/niceprintphoto

Angelica has Gideon Hermosa and House of Hermosa to thank for the spectacular event styling. After all, he has the power to *transform* a simple venue into a magical space that will leave all guests in awe. This baby shower is proof of that!

Staying true to its theme, the venue was filled with different hues of light blue and bubblegum pink, with pastel backdrops and bubble-shaped decorations on the ceiling.

The stage even had a massive seashell piece that looked *perfect* for photoshoots!

What we really fell in love with, however, was the attention to detail that was put into the food. Juan Carlo The Caterer made sure that even the snacks were on theme—crab-shaped croissants, desserts with mermaid tails on them, and an array of delectable seafood. How adorable!

To top everything off, Angelica and her partner Gregg Homan tapped Honey Glaze Cakes for a three-tier cake that was adorned with beach-themed ornaments.