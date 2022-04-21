Sorry, no results were found for
Entertainment

Angeline Quinto Looks *Gorgeous* In Her New Maternity Shoot Photos

'I am so in love with a human I haven't met yet.'
by Steph Esguerra Olarte | 5 hours ago
Angeline Quinto shares new maternity shoot photos
PHOTO: Instagram/loveangelinequinto
Featured

Angeline Quinto is definitely basking in the glow of being an expectant mother.

The 32-year-old singer-actress took to IG recently to share photos from her latest maternity shoot, and they're *beautiful.*

"I am so in love with a human I haven't met yet," Angeline wrote in her post. "See you soon, anak."

In her upload, Angeline wore a sheer and frilly baby blue outfit, showing off her belly. 

Photo from Angeline Quinto's maternity shoot
Instagram/loveangelinequinto
Continue reading below ↓

In another photo, she posed with her non-showbiz boyfriend.

Angeline Quinto's maternity shoot photo with her non-showbiz boyfriend
Instagram/loveangelinequinto

Angeline's celebrity friends such as Geneva Cruz, Kakai Bautista, and Daryl Ong praised her in the comments.

undefined
Instagram/loveangelinequinto
Continue reading below ↓
Recommended Videos


Angeline first revealed in October 2021 in an interview with Karen Davila that she had found true love with her non-showbiz boyfriend. In December, she confirmed that she's pregnant

In a gender reveal party in February 2022 organized by her close friend Vice Ganda, Angeline made public that she's expecting a baby boy. She's due to give birth any day now this April!

MORE ON ANGELINE QUINTO:

Angeline Quinto Goes Instagram Official With Her Non-Showbiz Boyfriend

Angeline Quinto Flaunts Baby Bump For The First Time In New Year's Post

Ogie Diaz Confirms Angeline Quinto Is Five Months Pregnant

Read more stories about