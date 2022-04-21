Angeline Quinto Looks *Gorgeous* In Her New Maternity Shoot Photos

Angeline Quinto is definitely basking in the glow of being an expectant mother.

The 32-year-old singer-actress took to IG recently to share photos from her latest maternity shoot, and they're *beautiful.*

"I am so in love with a human I haven't met yet," Angeline wrote in her post. "See you soon, anak."

In her upload, Angeline wore a sheer and frilly baby blue outfit, showing off her belly.

In another photo, she posed with her non-showbiz boyfriend.

Angeline's celebrity friends such as Geneva Cruz, Kakai Bautista, and Daryl Ong praised her in the comments.

Angeline first revealed in October 2021 in an interview with Karen Davila that she had found true love with her non-showbiz boyfriend. In December, she confirmed that she's pregnant.

In a gender reveal party in February 2022 organized by her close friend Vice Ganda, Angeline made public that she's expecting a baby boy. She's due to give birth any day now this April!

