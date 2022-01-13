You guys, Joanne Clutario, aka Anne Clutz, is pregnant with baby number three!

The beauty vlogger shared the happy news via an IG video on Thursday, featuring pics of a tearful Anne upon seeing a positive test result. Her video also gave a glimpse into her challenging journey with her husband to conceive with photos of several negative pregnancy test results.

In an IG Story, Anne Clutz conveyed how she's going through a delicate pregnancy.

"Finally! Masasabi ko na... Maselan ako now, guys; 'di ako makatagal sa phone," Anne Clutz wrote, with a vomiting emoji.

"I'll be back as soon as I'm able..." she added. "Thank you! Please pray for me and little Peanut."

Anne Clutz, who turns 37 this year, has two kids: 11-year-old Jeya and two-year-old Joo.

In a vlog which she uploaded earlier in January, Anne Clutz shared how hard she and her husband are trying to conceive. She shared how it had been an unplanned pregnancy with Joo and how while it was a planned pregnancy with Joo, she did not expect that they would conceive quickly.

Congrats, Anne Clutz and hubby!