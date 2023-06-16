Anne Curtis Reveals That She Only Earned P1,000 As Her First *Talent Fee* In Showbiz

Before Anne Curtis became one of the highest-paid celebs in the country, she started off her showbiz journey just like any other aspiring artist. At the tender age of 12, she made her acting debut in the fantasy adventure film Magic Kingdom: Ang Alamat ng Damortis, and soon after, she marked her first TV appearance in the teleserye Ikaw Na Sana. Little did she know that these initial steps would lead her to unparalleled *success* in the entertainment industry!

The Philippines’ resident “it girl” had an unexpected encounter with TikTok content creator Shan Rizwan when she flew to New York City, and the TikToker had *no idea* that he was interviewing one of the most adored actresses in the country. The video, titled "Guessing Jobs in New York City," has now gone viral with over three million likes and 21 million views as of writing!

In the interview, Shan asked the actress about her occupation and income, which Anne gracefully deflected. Instead, she revealed a heartwarming tidbit about her humble beginnings.

“[My first salary] was about P1,000," she confessed, referring to her first-ever talent fee in the industry.

Although Anne began earning money at a young age, she didn't have full control over her finances until she turned 18.

“It was only when they turned it over to me at the age of 18 that I really got to be hands-on with my own money and savings,” she shares during a 2021 press conference. “But before they turned it over to me, they did teach me about the way of life and how to save. My mom and of course my dad would teach me about the importance of budgeting, so that when they turned over my savings, I was prepared.”

Fast forward to today, Anne has carved an indelible mark in the industry. Not only is she recognized as one of the most sought-after leading ladies and as a multimedia sweetheart, she's also hailed as one of the top Instagram earners in the country, making around P172 million in 2022 alone. Way to go, Anne!

*This story originally appeared on Preview.ph. Minor edits have been made by the Cosmo.ph editors.