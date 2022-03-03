Anne Curtis And Erwan Heussaff Celebrate Dahlia's Second Birthday

Dahlia Amélie Heussaff just turned two years old!

Happy parents Anne Curtis and Erwan Heussaff recently took to IG to share photos from their daughter's birthday celebration, which also marked her baptism.

"Yesterday, we celebrated the second birthday of our dearest Dahlia Amélie and welcomed her to the Christian world," wrote Ann in her post, which featured Dahlia blowing a beautiful pastel carousel-themed birthday cake. "We pray that the Lord and His angels will always protect and guide her as she grows up. On t'aime tellement notre petite fleur."

Continue reading below ↓



We're loving this backdrop with all these lovely blooms, as styled by Gideon Hermosa.



Dahlia looked like so precious in her white dress.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos



In 2021, Anne and Erwan celebrated Dahlia's first birthday in a similar way, with a beautiful floral arrangement to mark the occasion. Dahlia was born on March 2, 2020.

"She owns every little bit of my heart," Anne said. "I love her to the moon and back, infinity times."

Happy birthday, Dahlia!

MORE ON DAHLIA:

We Can't Get Enough Of Dahlia's Paris Travel Photos With Anne Curtis And Erwan Heussaff

Aww, Anne Curtis Posted The Cutest Video Of Erwan Heussaff And Dahlia Making Breakfast Together

Anne Curtis Shares The Touching Moment When Dahlia Met Her Grandfather For The First Time