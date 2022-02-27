Anne Curtis Announces Showbiz Comeback With 'Luv-Anne' Docu-Concert

After taking a break from showbiz, Anne Curtis is coming back strong with the announcement of her upcoming docu-concert, Luv-Anne!

On Instagram, Anne announced, "A very special docu-c%#^*rt for everyone I LUV!"

According to the actress, the docu-concert will cover the "bits and pieces" of her life in the past two years. She added, "Plus! I just might have some surprise fierce, fun, and fab performances! G? LuvANNE na LuvAnne na! I'm vack mga vaaacks!"

In the days leading up to the announcement, Anne has been posting teasers of her docu-concert on her Instagram page:

Anne has made many personal milestones since taking a break from showbiz two years ago. In March 2020, Anne and her husband Erwan Heussaff welcomed their first daughter, Dahlia, whom the actress gave birth to in Australia. There's also celebrating her 10th year anniversary with Erwan in June of the same year. Most recently, the actress has been on many travels with her family, taking in the sights of Paris and Finland.

Anne's showbiz comeback will be streamed via KTX and VIVAMAXPLUS on April 30 at 8:00 p.m. Ticket prices are as follows: VIP (with virtual meet and greet) P1,750 and Regular P999.