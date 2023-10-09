Anne Curtis Had A Super ~*Chill*~ Response To A Netizen Who Criticized Her 'Bunganga'

Indeed, Anne Curtis knows how to handle unsolicited remarks from netizens in a *classy and humble* manner.

Returning from her first Paris Fashion Week stint, the actress opted to chat with her fans on X, also formerly Twitter, to ease her jetlag.

"Are peeps still awake at this hour?" Anne posted almost an hour before midnight on October 7, 2023.

Fans have actually welcomed her back to the platform after her jam-packed schedule in Paris. However, one netizen seems to have come to spoil the fun.

In a now-restricted post, a social media user called Anne's "big lips" an attention-seeker or "papansin." The netizen furthered and rudely remarked that the actress should have it done by a surgeon.

"Kulang na lang ipa surgeon mo yang bunganga," the netizen wrote in all caps.

But Anne had the most laid-back response to the netizen. There was no need for a surgeon, Anne said. She then described her "bunganga" as a blessing.

"Hindi ko kailangan ng surgeon or any doctor dahil I was born and blessed with these lips or bunganga as you say," the actress clapped back. She even put a *kiss emoji* at the end of her reply.

The netizen locked their profile account after Anne's response, hence their reply has been unavailable for their non-followers.

Anne also joined her fans in a humorous throwback about one of her favorite roles, Celine Magsaysay in her 2006 teleserye Maging Sino Ka Man, alongside Sam Milby.

And with the throwback, also came a teaser for Anne's upcoming project. She will have her much-awaited acting comeback after four years!

ICYDK, Anne has been undergoing rigorous training for a new movie with filmmaker Erik Matti. It will be the second time that they will be working on an action movie. The first one was the award-winning 2018 film, Buy Bust.

We're so excited to see Anne again on the big screen!