We're Loving Anne Curtis' *Dreamy* Photos In Snowy Finland

The Heussaffs have been enjoying some much-needed R&R in Europe, and we've been loving their family photos.

Based on their IG posts, it looks like Anne Curtis, Erwan Heussaff, and Dahlia spent some time in Finland in December. Here are a few of their absolutely *dreamy* pics.

"Like walking on clouds," Anne described this photo, where she and Dahlia take a stroll out on the snow. Check out that cotton candy-like sky!

Continue reading below ↓



Anne also enjoyed a dip in this hot tub, while gazing at the picturesque landscape blanketed in snow.



In case you're wondering, the Heussaffs stayed in this beautiful igloo. How cool is that?

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos



Aww.





In November, Anne and Erwan shared pics from Dahlia's first trip to Paris. The family has also been traveling Europe with Nico Bolzico, Solenn Heussaff, and Thylane. It's not clear when the Heussaffs will be back in the Philippines, but we're happy to see them enjoy every minute of their vacation!

Continue reading below ↓

MORE ON ANNE CURTIS

Isabelle Daza Shares Throwback Party Photos With Anne Curtis And Solenn Heussaff

We Can't Get Enough Of Dahlia's Paris Travel Photos With Anne Curtis And Erwan Heussaff

Aww, Anne Curtis Posted The Cutest Video Of Erwan Heussaff And Dahlia Making Breakfast Together