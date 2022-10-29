Ashley Ortega Channels Her Depression And Anxiety Through Dance: 'Laban mga besh!'

Kapuso actress Ashley Ortega recently opened up about experiencing anxiety and depression and how she channeled the negative emotions into a positive ones through dance.

In an Instagram post on October 27, Ashley uploaded a video of herself as she did a short ballet routine to Coldplay's "Yellow."

The actress shared that she found an outlet for her anxiety and depression through dance and spent the whole night creating it. She said that the past few months have been "challenging and difficult" and she wanted to share the dance with others who might be going through something similar.

"I know how it feels," Ashley wrote. "Watching this video makes it seems so flawless and beautiful on the outside but people will never know how painful it is to dance on these shoes. How painful it is to make the next step and how painful it is to make it look like you’re not in pain."

Despite the pain, Ashley chose to keep going. "But I decided to tell myself to keep going no matter how stuck you feel. No matter how bad things are right now. No matter how many days you've been crying. No matter how hopeless and depressed you feel. No matter how many days you've spent wishing things were different."

Picking herself up, Ashley added, "I promised myself to keep going and to keep shining. Never stop learning because life never stops teaching. Laban mga besh."

It's no wonder that Ashley chose to channel her feelings into dance. The actress previously revealed that she's always loved performing and would even join dance contests during her elementary years where she said, "Ever since I was young, hilig ko na talaga mag-perform. Sa school, active ako sa mga dance contests. Basta lahat ng pang-entertainment!"

Ashley is starring in the upcoming GMA-7 series Hearts on Ice alongside Xian Lim and the actress' graceful dance moves can be seen on her Insta where she often uploads videos of herself skating on ice–and she's one graceful dancer.

