OMG, Cha Eun Woo Is In Talks To Make His Hollywood Debut In 'K-Pop: Lost in America'

ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo *might* be making his Hollywood debut soon.

The idol-actor has reportedly been offered a role in the upcoming Hollywood film K-pop: Lost in America.

On July 1, Eun Woo's agency, Fantagio, released a statement, saying, "Cha Eun Woo is positively reviewing the offer to appear in K-pop: Lost in America but nothing has been confirmed."

The film centers around the members of a K-pop boy group who find themselves stranded in Texas just days before their U.S. debut tour kicks off at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Rebel Wilson and Riverdale actor Charles Melton (who is half-Korean, btw) are also slated to appear in the movie.

K-pop: Lost in America will be directed by Yoon Je Kyun, best known for his award-winning movies Tidal Wave and Ode to My Father. Parasite executive producer Miky Lee and Interstellar producer Lynda Obst will serve as the film's producers.

Filming is scheduled to begin in the latter half of this year.

Cha Eun Woo is booked and busy with the upcoming fantasy mystery drama Island. He is also scheduled to greet his Filipino fans soon through his 2022 Just One 10 Minute fan meeting happening on August 6, 2022 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.