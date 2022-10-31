Fantagio Confirms ASTRO's Rocky Is Dating Actress Park Bo Yeon But Her Label Has A Different Statement

ASTRO's Rocky and rookie actress Park Bo Yeon are currently caught up in dating rumors and their respective agencies have finally responded.

The former Find Me If You Can co-stars were speculated to be dating after Bo Yeon was spotted attending the musical The Three Musketeers, a production in which Rocky is a cast member.

Further fueling the dating rumors is the Cheer Up actress' participation as co-lyricist for Rocky's solo track "S#1" in ASTRO's 2022 studio album Drive To The Starry Road. According to eagle-eyed netizens, the unique code listed for the songwriter Seori, who is credited a co-writer for the song, is the same as Bo Yeon's code with the Korea Music Copyright Association.

On October 31, Rocky's agency, Fantagio, confirmed the dating news in a statement: "As revealed through news reports, Rocky and actress Park Bo Yeon are currently getting to know each other with positive feelings. The two first met through the web drama Find Me If You Can, and they naturally became close as actress Park Bo Yeon, who enjoys writing, naturally participated in Rocky’s music production. After spending time as acquaintances, they recently developed positive feelings for each other."

However, Bo Yeon's label, KOO Entertainment, denied that the two stars are dating, saying, "We checked and Rocky is just a close acquaintance who she worked with on Find Me If You Can."

