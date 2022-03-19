Still A Stunner At 42, Aubrey Miles Says, 'I try to live my life freely but with care'

It looks like Aubrey Miles has not aged a day! Aubrey, who turned 42 on March 16, shared some of her realizations now that she's in her '40s.

On Instagram, Aubrey shared, "My vibe ever since. When I reached my '40s, I suddenly realized that I have no shame and nothing to hide. What's there to hide anyway?"

She continued, "I'm just sharing how much fun it is to have [the] freedom that I choose for myself. I'm 42 now and how many more years do I wish to live? 30 or 42 more years?"

"That's why I go for it," Aubrey said. "I try to live my life freely but with care. If that makes sense."

Continuing the birthday festivities, Aubrey shared in another Instagram post, "Good morning to me. It's never too early for a nice sparkling wine."

Reacting to Aubrey's birthday post, Mariel Padilla commented, "Ako talaga when I grow up, I want to be Aubrey Miles," while Diana Zubiri posted, "Happy 24th lang 'to!"

Thanking her friends and supporters for their birthday greetings, Aubrey wrote, "Thanks, everyone. Grabe, pag nasa 40 ka na, iba na ang bilang ng buhay, haha. I want to do another 40 years, so 80? Hehehe. Wish myself luck."

On March 6, Aubrey, along with husband Troy Montero and kids Maurie, Hunter, and Rocket, all moved to Boracay to live the island life for a month. The actress has been keeping her followers updated with her family's fit and active lifestyle on the island.

Explaining why they temporarily moved to the island, Aubrey said in a post, "It's my birthday month as well as my eldest son, so we're staying in Boracay for a month. We just want to show the kids how's life around the island. We feel that school will be opening soon and this is our only chance."