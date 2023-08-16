LOL! Barbie Forteza Just Left A *Hilarious* Comment On Jak Roberto's Viral 'Anti-Selos' Dance

If you've been scrolling on TikTok lately, you've probably noticed the new dance trend that's been taking over the app, which was inspired by a meme about Jak Roberto's ~anti-selos~ techniques on his GF Barbie Forteza's love team with David Licauco.

Just recently, the actor joined the *fun* and uploaded a dance video of himself featuring his fellow Kapuso stars Yasmien Kurdi, Cai Cortez, and Sanya Lopez. So cute!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jak Roberto (@jakroberto)

Of course, Barbie made sure to leave the most *hilarious* comment on her BF's viral post. "Tapos nagrereklamo ka na pagod na pagod kang sumayaw e choice mo naman pala," she wrote, to which Jak replied: "Napilitan lang, dami palang students Madam." LOL!

Instagram/jakroberto

Although Barbie is in a renowned love team with her Maria Clara at Ibarra co-star David Licauco, it's heartening to see Jak being such a good sport, always supportive of his partner's career.

Aww, stay strong, you two!