LOL! Barbie Forteza Just Left A *Hilarious* Comment On Jak Roberto's Viral 'Anti-Selos' Dance

If you've been scrolling on TikTok lately, you've probably noticed the new dance trend that's been taking over the app, which was inspired by a meme about Jak Roberto's ~anti-selos~ techniques on his GF Barbie Forteza's love team with David Licauco.
Just recently, the actor joined the *fun* and uploaded a dance video of himself featuring his fellow Kapuso stars Yasmien Kurdi, Cai Cortez, and Sanya Lopez. So cute!
View this post on Instagram
Of course, Barbie made sure to leave the most *hilarious* comment on her BF's viral post. "Tapos nagrereklamo ka na pagod na pagod kang sumayaw e choice mo naman pala," she wrote, to which Jak replied: "Napilitan lang, dami palang students Madam." LOL!
Although Barbie is in a renowned love team with her Maria Clara at Ibarra co-star David Licauco, it's heartening to see Jak being such a good sport, always supportive of his partner's career.
Aww, stay strong, you two!