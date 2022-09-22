Bb. Pilipinas International 2019 Patch Magtanong Is Engaged!

Patricia "Patch" Magtanong just marked a milestone in her life: She just got engaged!

The 2019 Bb. Pilipinas International just said "Yes" to her boyfriend, Joshua Cordoves, who proposed while they appeared to be vacationing in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

"They say deciding on a life partner is difficult," wrote Joshua in an IG post, which featured the romantic moment as he proposed to Patch. "Thank you for making it easy for me @patchmag"

Patch's fellow beauty queens such as 2016 Bb. Pilipinas Grand International Nicole Cordoves, 2021 Bb. Pilipinas International Hannah Arnold, 2017 Miss World Philippines Laura Lehmann, 2019 Bb. Pilipinas Intercontinental Emma Tiglao, as well as actor Rocco Nacino shared their messages of congratulations to the newly engaged couple.

Patch and Joshua have more pics to share from the proposal, based on one of Patch's IG Stories.

"More photos," Patch wrote.

It looks like they're on a Euro tour and are currently in France.

Congrats, Patch and Joshua!

