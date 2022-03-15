Bea Alonzo Is *Ecstatic* To Be Back In Europe Again After Three Years

Bea Alonzo is so happy to finally be back in Europe again.

The actress recently shared an update to her fans, where she expressed her excitement about traveling back to the EU after some time.

"..And I’m off to Madrid!" Bea wrote in her post, where she was smiling from ear to ear inside the airplane cabin.

She also revealed that the last time she got to fly to Europe was back in 2019.

"Kitang-kita niyo ba yung excitement ko? It’s been a long time since I’ve boarded an international flight, and the last time I was in Europe was in 2019 pa. I’ll be sharing pictures soon. Bye for now, Manila!"

Continue reading below ↓



Based on her IG Stories, Bea is currently in Madrid, Spain. It doesn't look like her boyfriend Dominic Roque is with her on the trip.

It's not clear if Bea is in Europe for work or for leisure, but so far, her IG Stories have been on full holiday mode!

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos



Bea and her travel companions, Nina Ferrer and Sheildeen Reyes Apostol, made sure to feast on their favorite Spanish food.

Continue reading below ↓







Earlier this month, GMA Network announced that Bea is set to star alongside Alden Richards on the Philippine adaptation of the K-drama Start-Up.

Maybe Bea is taking a vacation before working on the series. We can't wait to see more of her travel pics!

MORE ON BEA ALONZO:

Bea Alonzo Claps Back At Netizen Who Told Her May kulubot ka na

Continue reading below ↓

Bea Alonzo Gives The Most Honest Answers As She Reads Mean Tweets About Herself

It's Confirmed! Bea Alonzo And Alden Richards Will Star In The Philippine Remake Of Hit K-Drama 'Start-Up'