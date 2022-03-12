Bea Alonzo Gives The Most Honest Answers As She Reads Mean Tweets About Herself

Living life under the scrutiny of the public eye can be a little daunting for celebs. But for Bea Alonzo, her long career in the showbiz industry has taught her how to filter out the mean things people have to say about her.

And it's these mean comments that were Bea's centerpiece for her newest vlog uploaded on March 12, where the actress read the most scathing comments about her. Prior to reading the tweets, Bea said, "After being in the business for quite some time, parang automatic na sa akin na i-filter out yung mga mean comments or yung mga bitter comments. And 2022 na, naisip ko, bakit hindi naman natin basahin? Katuwaan lang 'di ba?"

The Tweets and comments that were selected scrutinized every aspect of Bea's life under the public eye: Her partnership and friendship with John Lloyd Cruz, her relationship with Dominic Roque, her personality, and her acting and endorsement projects.

One of the first Tweets that Bea read was her highly-publicized network transfer from ABS-CBN to GMA in June 2021. A netizen reacted: "Ayoko na sa iyo. Iniwan mo kasi ang Star Magic after 19 years na inalagaan ka."

Bea responded, "Siyempre, alam mo madali sa atin mag-comment 'di ba kapag hindi natin alam yung nangyayari? Well, I acknowledge your comment. You are entitled to your own opinion but that doesn't make it true. Marami pong nangyari at madami dahilan at lahat kami ay okay. Sana okay ka rin."

Commenting on another mean Tweet, Bea said about her network transfer, "Alam mo, hindi siya madaling desisyon. Super tagal kong pinagisipan and I have my own reasons for it and I wish ma-isa-isa ko sa'yo pero hindi ko na kailangan gawin 'yon because I don't have to actually explain myself."

Next, Bea read a lengthy comment about her decades-long partnership with John Lloyd and how she "used" him, and how Dominic is "thirsty for publicity." To this, Bea first reacted with a joke: "Ang dami niyang pinagdadaanan. Ginamit ko daw si JL. Parang okey lang sa magpagamit siya, charot."

On a more serious note, Bea said, "Magkasama kami sa 20 years. In a way, we both benefitted from the partnership because, for me, it's a partnership more than anything. And it is a friendship. Sa friendship, pareho kayong nagbe-benefit. It's not a one-way street."

"At yung ginagamit ko si Dom or nagpapagamit ako kay Dom, parang 'di ko gets yung ibig niyang sabihin,” Bea continued. “So ibig sabihin, pag nagka-jowa ako, ibig sabihin ginagamit lang ako or ginagamit ko? 'Di ko gets."

People also made mean comments about Bea as a vlogger. Prior to reading the comments, Bea said, "Bago ko basahin 'to, alam ko marami akong kailangna i-improve sa vlogging ko because I'm just starting out. Well, it's been a year. But I feel like I have somehow gotten more comfortable talking in front of the camera, but I know I have a lot to improve."

Bea also read a comment about her endorsing a product and that she's a bit "old" for it. Bea reacted by saying that people should stop shaming other people for aging. She said, "Actually, alam mo, talaga ngayon it's about time na tigilan na ng mga tao na mang-shame ng mga taong nagkaka-edad. I am 34 years old and I am about to turn 35 this year and I am proud of it and I am taking care of myself as much as I can."

She continued, "I exercise, I eat healthy and parang feeling ko, proud ako sa itsura ko at 34 years old. And let's stop shaming people for their age! It's 2022!"

Before ending her new vlog, Bea made a really good point about acknowledging one's mistakes. She said, "It is good to acknowledge na madami kang mali or kahinaan because there is nothing to be ashamed of. Hindi naman masamang aminin yung mga kahinaan mo."

Watch Bea's full vlog below: