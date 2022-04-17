Bea Alonzo On Unmarried Women In Their '30s: 'I should represent Filipinas in their '30s na hindi pa nagse-settle down'

When a woman reaches the age of 30, a lot of people are expecting her to be either married or engaged. But for Bea Alonzo, the actress openly admitted that there was that fear when she reached 30.

In a report from Lhar Santiago aired on 24 Oras on April 15, Bea said, "Sa totoo lang, madami namang projects na natatanggap pa rin and doon ko na-realize na I should represent Filipinas in their '30s na hindi pa nagse-settle down."

Bea, who turned 34 in October, said that for now, she will prioritize her family and upcoming projects. "Sinabi ko nga ang dami ko pang gagawin, and parang ayoko naman na hindi i-prioritize ang family ko kapag andiyan yung family ko," Bea said. "Siguro, sa ngayon, ang ipri-prioritize ko muna yung mga na-oo-han ko na proyekto."

The actress was also asked, "What if Dominic Roque proposes?" to which Bea responded, "I can't speak for him and alam naman niya na marami akong gagawain. Alam naman niya ano yung mga priorities ko sa ngayon, but yeah, kung sakaling mag-propose siya, o-oo ako."

In an Instagram Stories Q&A in January, Bea said that getting married isn't a "race." She explained, "Hindi ako nagmamadali. I'd like to take my time. It's not a race, after all. I believe we all have our own timelines."

