Bea Luigi Gomez Claims That Ex-Girlfriend Kate Jagdon *Cheated* On Her

Miss Universe-Philippines 2021 Bea Luigi Gomez has been the subject of rumors over the past months after her breakup with longtime girlfriend Kate Jagdon. Kate herself confirmed their split three months ago, while Bea kept mum about the issue—until now, that is.

In a lengthy statement on Instagram, the beauty queen finally breaks her silence. Her tell-all, however, shockingly claims that Kate *cheated* on her. “When I was on my way to MUPH competition, after a series of confrontations I learned that she had already been entertaining a person named 'Adam' for over a year during our relationship. She’s made out with someone, made a move on other girls, and has been going out more often than usual that there were even times she wouldn’t come home for days,” she reveals.

Continue reading below ↓

She explains that she had to stay quiet about the issue the whole time in order to focus on her bid to win MUPH as a delegate for Cebu and, later on, for the Miss Universe competition itself. She says she suffered not just from the pressure of representing the country in the highly-prestigious pageant but also from scrutiny “by people who didn’t know [her] side of the story.”

“It didn't bother me that people were spreading rumors. What made me finally say enough is enough is the continuous harassment towards me and my loved ones,” she says, citing cases of trolls commenting negatively on her platform, which she was using for her positive causes.

“It affected the things I advocate for, the very people who I've been rallying for way before Bb. Cebu and MUPH tried to cancel me and told me that I only used being an LGBT member for the clout. Clout chasing is staying in a toxic relationship just to keep you people entertained.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

“Until the night before the Miss Universe finals, I continued to receive messages from her followers, friends, and family about how they wished I’d lose because ‘I made her life miserable when I decided to break up with her.’”

“I wouldn’t know where she was or who she was with,” Bea says of Kate’s behavior during the last months of their relationship. “I didn’t recognize her anymore, and things began to change. People warned me about what she’s been doing and yet I continued to defend her and even tried to make it work.

“For over two months when I was already here in Manila, I was on video call with her for as much as possible. But long-distance made it hard for us; there were days that instead of talking about how our days went, she’d be at a party or playing her video games. I wasn’t perfect either. I focused too much on trying to grow without realizing that I’ve been taking her for granted. All along, she had been the victim of this breakup because she chose to. She didn’t have to explain herself because I was already being antagonized, and everyone’s sympathy was with her.”

Continue reading below ↓

Bea adds that after their fallout, she also struggled with living alone, adjusting to a new city, and even meeting people she could trust and rely on. She opens up that she’s in a better place now and has gained confidence and strength through the help of her friends, including rumored boyfriend John Odin.

She concludes her post by saying that she hopes for the best for both Kate and herself. “I did love her. I don’t regret anything in the six years that we’ve been together. I loved her until the last day I was with her.

“We both deserve to be happy… genuinely happy.”

Check out Bea’s full statement below:

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓

READ MORE FROM COSMO:

OMG, Bea Luigi Gomez Goes *Instagram Official* With Rumored New Boyfriend

Bea Luigi Gomez's GF *Gushes* Over Her MUP Win: 'You're worthy of all the big things in life'

We *Love* The Special Meaning Behind Miss Universe PH Bea Luigi Gomez's Tattoo