Thai Actor Beam Papangkorn Dies In His Sleep

Sad news. Thai actor Beam Papangkorn has passed away. He was only 25 years old.

Beam's network Nadao Bangkok made the announcement on its Instagram account on March 23.

"Nadao Bangkok would like to express our condolences for the passing away of Beam Papangkorn Lerkchaleampote today (March 23)," the post read. "We would like to express our condolences to Beam's family and all Beam's performances including Project S The Series and Spike! forever in our memories."

According to the Bangkok Post, his mother found him unconscious in bed in his Bangkok condominium on March 23. She tried waking him up but he was no longer responsive.

Upon discovering that he was no longer breathing, Beam was rushed to a hospital but was no longer resuscitated. Based on his IG feed, it looks like Beam played football earlier that day.

Beam has appeared in several Thai Netflix series such as Mister Merman, Sleepless Society: Bedtime Wishes, and Blue Wave. He is also known for his appearances in the series Project S and The Stranded.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Beam and his family at this time.