You Guys, Bela Padilla Is Back In Manila

Bela Padilla is finally back in the Philippines after a long period of being overseas.

The actress-filmmaker turned to Instagram to share photos from her trip so far in Manila. With her is her Swiss-Italian boyfriend, Norman Bay.



"Back in the tropics," Bela wrote in her post. "We’ve only been here two whole days, but I feel like we’ve seen so much of Manila already."

Continue reading below ↓

Based on Bela's upload, she's been busy reuniting with friends like Dani Barretto and doing some pampering. She also got to reunite with her cat, Sputnik. Aww.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos



It was in November 2021 when Bela revealed that she's *officially moved* to London, after flying out from the Philippines in July. ICYDK, Bela's dad is British and that side of her family is based in London.

Bela later on clarified in November that the move isn't *permanent* and that she'll still be doing acting gigs. In fact, Bela is currently in the country to promote her directorial debut, 366, which streams on VivaMax. Bela stars in the movie, alongside JC Santos and Zanjoe Marudo.

Continue reading below ↓



MORE ON BELA PADILLA:

Relax, Guys, Bela Padilla Is Not Quitting Showbiz Following Her Move To London

Bela Padilla's Boyfriend Is *Happy* He Sees More Of Her Since She Moved To London

Aww, Sarah Lahbati And Bela Padilla Were Reunited In Switzerland