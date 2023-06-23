Bela Padilla On Her *Unexpected* Encounter With Song Joong Ki: ‘Nakipag-kwentuhan siya’

So, remember when we all turned green with envy when Bela Padilla shared a photo with K-drama royalty Song Joong Ki? Well, we finally know all the *deets* about their chance encounter!

In a recent interview with Philippine Entertainment Portal (PEP.ph), Bela spilled the beans about unexpectedly bumping into her idol in the picturesque city of Cannes.

According to the actress, she flew to France in May to learn more about filmmaking. While leisurely lounging by the beach enjoying some well-deserved downtime, however, Bela's friend casually pointed out that the Descendants of the Sun heartthrob was strolling right past them.

“Galing ako ng beach. As in yung picture ko, bagong ahon sa dagat, like nag-swimming ako, naka-swimsuit ako sa loob,” she details.

“Pagtingin ko, nandoon na siya, naglalakad. He’s so chill, like, he didn’t have a whole team with him. He was really there as a filmmaker so I appreciate it.”

Bela then approached Joong Ki and introduced herself as a filmmaker. “I approached lang. Sabi ko, ‘Hi, I’m also a filmmaker. Is it okay if I take a photo? I love you in Vincenzo.’ I didn’t say na actress ako. Sabi ko filmmaker ako kasi naman yung hitsura ko, naka-swimsuit ako. Basa yung dress ko. [Baka sabihin niya], 'Sure ka bang actress ka?’” she says. LOL!

“I also didn’t want to take too much of his time kasi he looked like [he was] enjoying the sun.”

Despite the short encounter, Bela reveals that the actor is super nice IRL. “Nakipagkuwentuhan siya. Mabait siyang kausap.”

Aww! We’re so happy for you, Bela!