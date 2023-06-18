Sorry, no results were found for
Aww, Belle Mariano, Andrea Brillantes, And Kyline Alcantara *Reunited* At Belle's Birthday

So glad to see them together again!
by Steph Esguerra Olarte | Just now
Belle Mariano, Andrea Brillantes, And Kyline Alcantara Reunited At Belle's Birthday
PHOTO: Instagram/belle_mariano
We love a good reunion, especially if it's that of celebs who grew up right before our eyes.

On June 16, Friday, Belle Mariano threw a party to celebrate her 21st birthday (Her actual birthday is on June 10th), and she got the chance to reunite with some of her closest celebrity friends.

Belle Mariano celebrates 21st birthday
Instagram/belle_mariano
In Cassy Legaspi's IG Stories (which Belle reposted), Darren Espanto, Kyle Echarri, and Donny Pangilinan, got all goofy dancing. Also seen in the clip was Andrea Brillantes.

"I'm genuinely so lost..." Cassy wrote. "When did this dance move start... @blythe (Vibe ka lang diyan)."

darren espanto kyle echarri donny pangilinan dancing at belle mariano's 21st birthday party
Instagram/cassy
Cassy Legaspi and Andrea Brillantes at Belle Mariano's 21st birthday
Instagram/cassy
Meanwhile, Andrea also took a photo with the birthday girl, her BFF and fellow former Goin' Bulilit star. 

"My Belinda," Andrea wrote. "Love you always."

Belle Mariano and Andrea Brillantes
Instagram/blythe

But the definite highlight of the night was seeing Belle with Andrea and Kapuso actress Kyline Alcantara.

"Reunited," wrote Belle on IG Stories.

Belle Mariano, Andrea Brillantes, And Kyline Alcantara Reunited At Belle's Birthday
Instagram/belle_mariano
Also present at the party were KD Estrada, Alexa Ilacad, and Mavy Legaspi, based on Darren's IG Story.

darren espanto kyle echarri donny pangilinan
Instagram/darrenespanto

ICYDK, Kyline started out in ABS-CBN and they became good friends as fellow newbies at the time. Kyline worked with Andrea in the 2013 family drama Annaliza. In a report by PEP, Kyline also shared how she and Belle bonded when they were once *bullied* by a director and a young actress. Aww.

