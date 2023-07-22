Belle Mariano Is Super Flattered Regine Velasquez Loves Her Singing: 'Hindi ako makapaniwala'

Belle Mariano can't believe who's become a fan of her singing: no other but Regine Velasquez!

The 21-year-old recently shared how super flattered she is that Asia's songbird admires her vocal chops. Regine recently posted a clip of Belle's music video for her song, "Somber and Solemn," saying, "Wow what a beautiful song and voice."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by reginevalcasid (@reginevalcasid)

"Oh my gosh! Actually, nakita ko po 'yon 12 midnight," Belle told the media. "Tumakbo po ako sa mom ko. Sabi ko, 'Oh my gosh, pinost ni Ate Reg. Hindi ako makapaniwala."

"Grabe, sobra, she's one of my inspirations when it comes to music," Belle added. "Grabe, to be praised by Ms. Regine, my gosh, thank you so much."

Belle added that she and Regine had fostered a closer bond when they would see each other during ASAP Natin 'To shows. She noted how approachable Regine is whenever she needs tips about performing and confidence onstage.

"Kunwari may performance kami together—oh my gosh si Regine Velasquez ba naman makaka-perform mo—siyempre I'll ask advice from her na, 'Ate Reg, paano ba ito?' Sa ganoon naging close na po kami."

Belle first forayed into singing when she sang "Kung Ako Na Lang" in 2021. This July 2022, she'll be staging her concert "Beloved" (her first-ever live solo concert, at that), which has already sold out!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Belle Mariano ???? (@belle_mariano)

