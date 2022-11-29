Belle Mariano *Refuses* To Confirm Or Deny Relationship With Donny Pangilinan

Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano have been romantically linked for quite some time now, and for a good reason—their chemistry from reel to real life is just off the charts! Because they were spotted getting cozy behind the scenes and even allegedly having a pet name for each other, netizens couldn’t help but think that their romance isn’t limited to just the big screen.



In an interview with Pep, Belle finally opened up about the real score with her co-star. "Basta kayo na ang mag-isip nang kung ano ang gusto ninyong isipin,” she said, refusing to confirm or deny the rumors.

"I am very happy that he is part of my life, of course. I'm very grateful for it. He's so special to me."

IMAGE Instagram/belle_mariano

The actress shared that Donny has a lot of good traits, which is why he’s so ~special~ to her. "He's a man of integrity; that's one aspect that I like that he holds. He's a gentleman, someone very passionate.

"There's a lot of good things I can name, and I don't think this video is enough to name them all."

And as if we couldn’t get more ~kilig~, Belle also revealed that they get along with each other’s families! "Very okay naman, they met Donnie, and they are okay with Donnie,” she says of her parents.

As for Donny’s folks, she quipped, “Yes, they are very nice, and siblings din ni Donnie, they are very nice." Aww!

This story originally appeared on Candymag.com.

* Minor edits have been made by the Cosmo.ph editors.

