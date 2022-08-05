So Cute! Benny Blanco Is An ARMY In MV For Collab Track With BTS And Snoop Dogg

Award-winning American record producer Benny Blanco just dropped an *ARMY-themed* music video featuring BTS and it's so adorable!

On August 5, Benny Blanco released the MV for "Bad Decisions", his collab track with BTS members Jin, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, as well as American rapper Snoop Dogg.

In the video, Benny is an ARMY (BTS' fandom name) preparing for an upcoming BTS concert. Leading up to the big show, he practices BTS dance choreographies, bakes a purple cake, and makes a concert sign board filled with the members' faces.

*WARNING: Spoiler Alert* At the end of the MV, Benny finally arrives at the stadium only to find out that the concert is happening the next day.

The video has already surpassed 5.5 million views on YouTube.

ICYDK, Benny is an ARMY in real life. This is also not his first time to collaborate with the popular K-pop boy group. In May 2022, he created a remix of BTS' hit songs "Fake Love", "Life Goes On", and "Blood Sweat and Tears." It was posted in BTS' official YouTube channel to promote the group's anthology album Proof.

