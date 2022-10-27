Bianca Gonzalez Shuts Down A Netizen Who Said *Nobody* Watches Her Vlogs

Bianca Gonzalez isn’t afraid to stand up for herself when it comes to online bullies. Case in point: On Twitter, she spoke up against a netizen who made a snarky comment on her vlog, saying no one watches her videos. But instead of getting mad, the advocate rose above the hate and remained unfazed, explaining that she creates content to empower people and not just make a profit out of it.

“Walang views ang mga vlog niya,” says the viral comment. To which, the host clapped back: "Hi. May problema ka sa 2,300 na nanood nitong video? Paki-explain naman sakin ng comment mo."

Expounding her thoughts on the matter, Bianca further wrote a series of tweets. “Pa-isa nga lang. Dahil hot topic din naman ngayon ang YouTube, engagement at views. I often get this comment meant to insult or bash me: ‘Ay, walang views ang vlog niya.’”

Pointing out that content creators have different reasons for being on the platform, she explained: “Some create content on YouTube as a full-time career, some as a creative outlet, some as a form of self-expression, and some, like me, create content to reach out to others and help. Iba-iba ang purpose ng tao sa YouTube and before starting a channel, that should be clear to you.”

In her Paano Ba To vlog series, Bianca invites several personalities to discuss meaningful topics and give advice to her followers. “From the start, ang #PaanoBaTo ay para makatulong sa problema't pinagdadaanan ng tao, to know they are not alone and to know that they will get through it, by sharing stories that inspire and empower.”

According to Bianca, she doesn’t base her content’s worth solely on the number of viewers but on the individual impact it generates. “Ngayon, kung sa 2,300 na nanood ng video, may isa o lima o sampu, o kahit 20 na gumaan ang bigat na nararamdaman, nabigyan ng idea on how to handle their problem, o na-inspire makagawa ng solusyon sa pinagdadaanan nila, THAT to me is success. That makes my work fulfilling and rewarding,” she said.

Bianca added, “While it would be great for everyone on YouTube to have millions of views, that is not the reality. I don't measure my worth as a person with the number of views, subscribers, likes or comments I get. My goal with #PaanoBaTo is to empower people to get through tough times.”

As a vlogger, Bianca says that inspiring people brings her the best kind of fulfillment. “For me, with every video, 2,000 views man yan o 50,000, if there are people who are inspired to go on and keep pushing, that is a huge WIN for me. The letters I get from people who say my guest's story inspired them to pursue this, or pushed them to try again, that is priceless.”

This story originally appeared on Preview.ph.

* Minor edits have been made by the Cosmo.ph editors.

