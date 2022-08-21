OMG, Bianca King Is *Pregnant*!

You guys, some happy news: Bianca King is expecting her first child!

The 37-year-old actress took to social media on August 20, Saturday, to make the happy announcement.

"Guess how many weeks?" Bianca wrote in an IG post, flaunting her baby bump in a black dress. She looks *stunning*.

In a separate post, Bianca shared what she and her husband, Ralph Wintle, had to go through to finally become expectant parents. Yup, Ralph is the brother of Iza Calzado's hubby, Ben Wintle, making them sisters-in-law. How amazing is it that both she and Iza are preggy at this time?

"I lived my life exactly the way I wanted," Bianca wrote. "Took my time and did everything I needed to do. When it was time for us [to] chase the dream of becoming parents, we were ready as ever." Aww.

"It was a long journey to get here," she added. "It was not easy—being in our mid-late 30s. I mentally gave up and was about to do IVF. But surprise! A natural miracle happened."

Bianca first revealed in August 2020 that she had moved to Australia in March 2020 to "start a new chapter." In the past few years, she's transitioned from acting to becoming a lifestyle content creator. In June 2021, she shared how she and Ralph had a super low-key wedding in Sydney.

Congrats, Bianca and Ralph!

