Bianca Umali Is An Absolute *Goddess* In Her Birthday Photoshoot

Happy birthday, Bianca Umali! The actress turned 24 years old on March 2, and she marked the special occasion with a birthday photoshoot. The verdict? She looked *amazing*.

Bianca Umali’s Birthday Photoshoot Is Inspired By Her ‘Encantadia’ Role

All Hail Sang’gre Terra

Bianca dropped two posts on Instagram for her birthday. She kept it simple by only putting a caption on the first set with “Kabanata 24.”

Both posts feature the Kapuso actress in a brown, strapless dress, adorned only with an elaborate statement necklace. She is surrounded by earth and is smeared with it artistically. In case you haven't caught up to it yet, her look is a direct reference to Bianca’s role as Terra in Encantadia Chronicles: Sang'gre! Check out the pics below:

Last October 2023, Bianca was formally introduced for the headlining role in the Encantadia spin-off. Bianca’s Terra is Danaya’s daughter. Danaya was first played by Diana Zubiri in the original series, while Sanya Lopez took over the character in the 2016 remake.

Bianca takes being Terra seriously. She said in a report by Pep.ph, “I am preparing my physique for it, I'm preparing my skills for it, and I have been studying everything about Encantadia.”

Across the two posts, greetings from fellow celebrities filled the comments section. These include Julie Ann San Jose, Carla Abellana, Mark Bautista, Barbie Forteza, and “mother” Sanya Lopez.

Fans and followers also left their well-wishes, calling her by the name Terra. Some even used the fictional language of Enchan from Encantadia lore to wish Bianca the best.

It Takes A Village To Create A Goddess

In her photos, Bianca didn’t fail to give credit to the creative team behind the shoot. Bianca tagged her constant collaborators like stylist John Paul Dizon, who also works with Winwyn Marquez and Cassy Legaspi.

Makeup artist Thazzia Falek got the bronzed look just right, while hairstylist Dale Mallari made sure Bianca’s hair looked lively and luscious. Between Thazzia and Dale is a portfolio that includes Solenn Heusaff, BJ Pascual, and Mimiyuuuh.

Dennis Sulit lensed the photos. Dennis has worked with Michelle Dee, Maris Racal, and Marina Summers.