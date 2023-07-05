Mimiyuuuh's Explanation Of Her 'Never Date Someone Na Walang Pera' Advice Is A Lesson In *Self-Worth*

Our June 2023 Cosmo Cover Girl Mimiyuuuh gave dating advice to someone who had an ex with an outstanding utang to her. Mimiyuuuh's answer made the rounds on social media and had netizens discuss opposing views. She said, "never date someone na walang pera. It matters, Dapat kasi stable ka muna sa sarili mo bago ka magdagdag ng tao sa buhay mo."

WATCH: Mimiyuuuh's Advice To Single People: "Never date someone na walang pera." | Cosmo Challenge

Although she explained that one should be financially stable before dating someone else, some netizens reacted that her statement was discriminating. Some also mentioned that Mimiyuuuh came from a financially-challenged background so hearing this from her was unexpected.

Mimiyuuuh explained her advice and overall, it's all about self-worth. "I said what I said," she declared.

"Walang pera hindi naman po ibig sabihin na mag-date po kayo ng mga milyonaryo, mga bilyonaryo, mga naka-Porsche," she began to explain.

"Mag-date kayo ng someone na may drive. Mag-date kayo na kayang dalhin yung sarili, yung hindi mangungutang at aasa sa inyo," she clarified.

"Galing po ako sa hirap, opo. Pero nakipag-date po ba ako nung wala akong pera? Hindi po! Maybe because wala pong nagkakagusto sa akin during that time, but at the same time, alam ko po kasi yung priority ko during that time," she continued.

"Priority ko pong ayusin yung buhay ko, priority ko po ang family ko, priority ko ang career ko, opo, at priority ko pong gawin buo yung sarili ko bago po ako magdagdag ng ibang tao sa buhay ko," she further explained. "Ayaw ko pong maging pabigat sa ibang tao," she added.

Mimiyuuuh also said that we are free to date anyone we want, regardless of financial stature. But, she has a question that adds depth to her advice: "Pero ikaw na po mismo na hindi mo kayang masustentuhan yung sarili mo, yung mga basic needs and wants mo, magdadagdag ka pa ba ng another responsibility?" she asked.

"Relationships are responsibilities," she emphasized.

"Complete yourself first. Make yourself whole tapos maghanap ka din ng someone na whole. Kasi yun ang deserve mo. We are not responsible to complete other people, yung i-fi-fill mo yung kakulangan ng ibang tao," she advised.

"At the same time, dapat po hindi nation binabaan yung standards natin. Hindi lang po para sa mga jowa ha, pati na rin po sa sarili natin. Dapat po parati natin alam yung worth natin. Dapat alam mo kung ano ang deserve mo," she insisted.

Well said, Mimiyuuuh!

