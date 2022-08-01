Meet Nicole Borromeo, The Newly Crowned Bb. Pilipinas International 2022!

Congratulations are in order for Miss Cebu Nicole Borromeo for winning the Binibining Pilipinas Miss International 2022 crown! The Cebuana beauty bested 39 other candidates at the grand coronation night at Smart Araneta Coliseum on August 1, 2022.

Here's her *winning* answer to the question "On a scale of 1 to 10, how would you rate yourself as a responsible Filipino citizen, and why?": "As a responsible Filipino nitizen, I’d like to give myself a good 8 because I know that there’s always room to improve. There’s so much I don’t know but there’s so much I’m willing to learn and I hope to do that with you."

Nicole was crowned by Binibining Pilipinas International 2021 Hannah Arnold.

ICYDK, Hannah is set to compete in the Miss International 2021 pageant on December 13, 2022 in Tokyo, Japan. The competition was canceled last year due to the pandemic.

Here are the other Bb. Pilipinas 2022 winners and their titles:

Bb. Pilipinas Grand International: Miss Laguna Roberta Angela Tamondong

Bb. Pilipinas Intercontinental: Miss Eastern Samar Gabrielle Basiano

Bb. Pilipinas Globe: Miss Tacloban Chelsea Fernandez

1st Runner-up: Miss Angono Rizal Nicole Budol

2nd Runner-up: Miss Cainta Rizal Stacey Daniella Gabriel

Congratulations, ladies!

