Blinks, We've Got The Details for BLACKPINK's Concert in Manila

Philippine concert organizer Live Nation Philippines has released the *much-awaited* details of BLACKPINK's upcoming concert in Manila!

On October 28, Live Nation Philippines announced that BLACKPINK's Born Pink two-day concert in the country is happening on March 25 and 26, 2023, 7:00 p.m., at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan.

Blinks can join the official Blink membership on WeVerse and register for the fan club pre-sale from October 29 to October 31, 3:00 p.m. Fans who are able to complete the registration can purchase their concert tickets on November 18, Friday.

"On Presale Day, proceed to www.livenation.ph and search BLACKPINK. You will be directed to SM tickets when you click 'Verify Fan Club Pre-sale. When purchasing tickets, put your 11-digit WeVerse Blink membership number as your pre-sale code. Registration and being verified do not guarantee a ticket," the announcement stated.

Tickets will go on sale for the general public on November 20, Sunday.

Other details, such as ticket prices and the seat map, are yet to be announced.

BLACKPINK is a four-member group under YG Entertainment. The popular girl group debuted in 2016 and they are best known for their hits "Whistle," "Boombayah," "Ddu-Du-Ddu-Du," and more. In September 2022, BLACKPINK released their second studio album Born Pink along with the music video for the title track "Shut Down."

