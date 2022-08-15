Wow, BLACKPINK Drops *Stunning* Teaser Video For Pre-Release Track 'Pink Venom'

BLACKPINK just unveiled the concept videos for their upcoming comeback and the girls are looking *stunning*.

On August 12 and 13, the popular K-pop girl group revealed two sets of individual concept teasers for the pre-release single "Pink Venom", which is set to drop on August 19, Friday.

In the videos, the members donned gorgeous black and pink outfits while trapped inside a glass box with visible cracks.

On August 14, the group teaser video was released. As of the time of writing, the video has already surpassed 6.5 million views on YouTube.

BLACKPINK's star producer Teddy Park, responsible for the group's hit songs "Boombayah", "Ddu-Du-Ddu-Du", and "Forever Young", also participated in writing and composing "Pink Venom."

"Pink Venom" is the pre-release track of BLACPINK's much-awaited studio album Born Pink.

YG Entertainment shared the meaning behind the name of the album, saying, "The album name represents the boldness and confidence of BLACKPINK who has had a unique presence since birth. Please look forward to an album full of music that matches BLACKPINK's unique identity which is the fatal aura itself."

The album is set to drop a month after "Pink Venom", followed by the Born Pink world tour starting in Seoul on October 15. Filipino BLINKs are also meeting BLACKPINK *soon*, with the Manila concert scheduled on March 25, 2023.