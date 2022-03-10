You Guys, Bretman Rock Met BLACKPINK's Jennie In Hawaii

We always find it amazing whenever we see two celebs we love together, and just hours ago, Bretman Rock met BLACKPINK's Jennie!

It looks like the two were both attending a fashion event in Hawaii. In one of Bretman's IG Stories, he shares a photo with the K-pop icon.

"Cosmo and Wanda ain't Slick," Bretman wrote, making a reference to the characters in the American cartoon series, Fairly OddParents, who always wear pink and green.

The event was specifically held in O'ahu, home to Honolulu.

Based on the brand's IG posts, it invited "a curated guest list of local VIPs and friends of the brand, predominantly from the Asia-Pacific region."

Other guests included singer Jhené Aiko, surfer Makoa Ho, and Pussycat Dolls' Nicole Scherzinger.

Jennie, meanwhile, on her IG Stories, featured a clip of her dancing with Jhené. As it turns out, she's actually a big fan of the American artist!

"'Sing to me' [feat.] Namiko Love' is one of my favorite songs in the world that heals my heart every time," Jennie wrote.

It looks like Bretman cooked up something for his fans as he posted a photo with Nicole.

"Hi Miss Nicole," he wrote. "Can't wait for y'all to see our video."



We love seeing our fave celebs having a good time!

