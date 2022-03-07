Wow, Lee Jung Jae Receives *Special* Gift From BLACKPINK's Jennie

Squid Game actor Lee Jung Jae recently uploaded an ~unboxing~ video on Instagram and we're honestly so jealous!

The actor received a very special gift from none other than BLACKPINK's Jennie. The popular idol gifted Lee Jung Jae her limited edition eyewear collection in collaboration with the Korean brand Gentle Monster.

Lee Jung Jae couldn't hide his excitement as he showed off the gift's whimsical lavender box and flower bouquet. Jennie also wrote a short message which read, "To Lee Jung Jae sunbaenim."

He even tried on a sleek pair of sunglasses towards the end of the video.

Apparently, Jennie's mom is a big fan of the award-winning actor. In an episode of Knowing Brothers, it was revealed that Jennie was named after Jae Hee, Lee Jung Jae's character in the 1995 drama Sandglass. It turns out, Lee Jung Jae is also a Blink! He became a fan of the girl group after watching their documentary on Netflix.

The two had several *adorable* interactions in 2021. Jennie sent a food truck to the set of Squid Game in support of her model-actress BFF Jung Ho Yeon. Jennie and Lee Jung Jae even took an iconic photo together when they attended the 2021 Los Angeles County Museum of Art+Film Gala.

Here's to more interactions between the two global stars!