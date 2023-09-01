Bretman Rock Had A *Major* Fangirl Moment With 'Soul Siren' Nina

Singer, songwriter, actor, actress, athlete, activist, and now a successful fangirl, Bretman Rock had a wholesome karaoke session with one of their idol singers, Nina.

Nina, who is also known as the "Soul Siren," was seen bonding with Bretman and some of the content creator's friends. The Hawaii-based Filipino influencer revealed on Instagram that they were surprised by Nina's arrival to their karaoke session.

Bretman uploaded clips of Nina singing some of her most loved OPM hits like Love Moves in Mysterious Ways, Jealous, and Through the Fire.

In one of the videos that Bretman uploaded via Instagram stories, the two celebrities can be seen sharing finger hearts with each other as Nina belts out Love Moves in Mysterious Ways.

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

On another IG story, Bretman also jested about Nina singing Beyoncé's Listen. "She's singing our national anthem," Bretman wrote as a caption to the IG story.

Recently, the Leo influencer celebrated their 25th birthday with a "Bretman Rock" themed party. This year, Bretman has been visiting the Philippines to complete some projects. Last March 2023, they had a highly-attended book signing for You're That Bitch: & Other Cute Lessons About Being Unapologetically Yourself here in Manila.

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ watch now

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bretman Rock (@bretmanrock)

Amid their jam-packed schedule in the country, Bretman took some time to visit the beautiful beaches in Palawan. The newly-published author recently posted a couple of gorgeous and sultry *island vacay* photos—enough for us to dream of visiting the island ASAP!